Ex-Bros singer Matt Goss to make record-signing appearance at HMV Sheffield, Meadowhall in March

The album, which is set to be released on March 25, 2022, features a host of charismatic, powerful pop songs, including Goss’s self-penned new single, ‘Saved’.

Matt is no stranger to hmv, and quite literally stopped traffic in one of the most famous hmv appearances in history as part of the band Bros.

In 1987, 5,000 screaming fans blocked off Oxford Street for almost two hours as they tried to catch a glimpse of the band.

22 years after bringing Oxford Circus to a standstill, Matt returns to hmv stores to sign copies of his new album, The Beautiful Unknown

Tickets to meet Matt at one of his in-store signings are being snapped up quickly, and those who want to secure their place should act fast.

If you would like tickets to his Sheffield in-store signing they can be purchased here or by going to the link: https://www.hmv.com/hmvlive/mattgoss.*

Wednesday 30th March, 2pm – hmv Sheffield Meadowhall

Online pre-orders and wristbands for the in-store appearances can be collected from stores from 25th March, or on the day of the event.

Simon Winter, Events Manager at hmv and Fopp, said: “We’re excited to welcome Matt to our stores next month for meet and greets with fans. His new album promises to be an amazing listen for both loyal fans and new audiences.”