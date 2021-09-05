The Feeling, with lead singer Dan Gillespie Sells centre

The Feeling appear at the Leadmill on October 25, 2022 and tickets go on sale on Friday (September 10) at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

In the lead-up to the release of the soundtrack for the smash musical, the Ivor Novello award-winning band have announced a sixth studio album, Loss. Hope. Love, which is out on May 6 on Island Records.

To celebrate the release of their new album the million-selling band have announced the Leadmill date as part of a major UK tour for October 2022. The Feeling will be playing all their hits including Love It When You Call, Sewn and breakthrough single Fill My Little World, plus music from the movie version of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, set in Sheffield. First taster from the new record is This Was Me, originally performed by Richard E Grant and Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Holly Johnson for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie soundtrack.

The Feeling’s version from Loss. Hope. Love is a personal track for Dan, driven by its socially-conscious lyrics with the hope of a better tomorrow.

After years of writing about his own life, Dan was keen to use his foray into musical theatre to tell other people’s stories. It’s also given the band time to work in a different way.

He said: “It’s been a while but throughout writing the musical, the West End soundtrack then the official movie soundtrack I have worked with the band and they have been a great help.

Max Harwood stars on screen in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, with music by Dan Gillespie Sells of band The Feeling

"It’s been great for all of us. It was The Feeling with a different hat on but we’re delighted to be back.”Since the last Feeling album 5 years ago, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has quickly become one the most successful new musicals of the last decade.

Premiering at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield before transferring to London’s Apollo Theatre, the production was an overnight success among audiences and critics, receiving rave reviews and garnering five Olivier Award nominations.

The film, based on a real story about a teenage boy who wants to be a drag artist and causes mayhem when he decides to go to his school prom in a dress, will premiere at the Crucible Theatre on Friday, September 17, the same day that the film is released on Amazon Prime. Dan will be at the event.

The stage show also has a hugely popular touring version that has been in Sheffield before and is coming to the Lyceum Theatre again on on April 11-16, 2022. It stars Layton Williams and Shane Richie.