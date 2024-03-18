Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hit West End show Everybody's Talking about Jamie is returning to Sheffield seven years after it first-opened on the Crucible stage.

The much-loved story follows 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and doesn't quite fit in, but, supported by his mum, dad and friends, "overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of darkness, into the spotlight".

The show, which is returning to Sheffield in April, stars Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New; Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables) as Margaret New; Sejal Keshwala (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Bend It Like Beckham West End) as Ray; Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) as Pritti; with X-Factor winner Sam Bailey as Miss Hedge; and Strictly Come Dancing professional and series 16 winner Kevin Clifton as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Kevin said: "I’m really excited to be joining the UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie. It’s inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can’t wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle’s heels across the country.

"I’m proud to be part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are." Everybody's Talking about Jamie returns to Sheffield at the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - Saturday, April 20, 2024.