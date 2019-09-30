Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Auditions for new 'undiscovered young performer' to be held in Sheffield

Layton WIlliams (Jamie) and the Ensemble in Everybody's at the Apollo Theatre. Photo credit: Johan Perrson

Auditions will be taking place at the Crucible Theatre on October 8, and subsequently at the Apollo Theatre in London on October 10, as part of a national search to find an ‘outstandingly talented undiscovered young performer’ to play schoolboy Jamie and take over from Layton Williams, the current star, as he sets off from the Apollo to lead the first national tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Aspiring performers are being asked to prepare 16 bars of opening number ‘Don't Even Know It’, and be available from December 2019 to September 2020.

Producer Nica Burns said: “Thanks to our fantastic audiences, we are delighted to be extending and playing our third year at the Apollo. We have found some fantastic young performers to join Layton Williams and Shane Richie on tour. In the spirit of this musical, we are opening the doors to unknown talent alongside today’s young professionals in the search for our new Jamie.”

The Cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre. Photo credit: Johan Perrson

The musical first opened at the Sheffield Crucible in February 2017, and transferred to London later that year, where it won numerous WhatsOnStage awards including Best New Musical.

The production, which marks its West End birthday on Wednesday, November 6, will also extend its run at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue until August 29, 2020, with tickets for the new booking period now available.

It will embark on its first national tour on February 8, 2020, starting in Sheffield and starring Layton Williams as Jamie New and Shane Richie as Hugo / Loco Chanelle who both reprise their roles from the West End.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is directed by Jonathan Butterell with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis and musical direction by Theo Jamieson.

With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, it is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16, and has been wowing audiences and critics alike.