Eurovision fever hits Sheffield as party zone fills up with fans, food and music

Eurovision fever has hit Sheffield as the fan zone opened in the city centre today.

Harry Harrison
Published 13th May 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 16:58 BST

The Eurovision song contest hits our TV screens at 8pm tonight, but people are already filling up the fan zone on Devonshire Green, Sheffield today. Since opening at 2pm, hundreds of Eurovision fans have entered the fan zone and are enjoying music and food from around the world.

Musical performances on the stage include those from Ukraine, Greece and other European nations, as well as food vendors offering food from Italy, Greece and many more. The fan zone will be open until the contest finishes tonight, offering a space for crowds to gather and enjoy the musical festivities together on the big screen.

Some fans, including from the Cuppa ‘n Cake stall, expressed their hopes for a UK victory, whilst some other visitors to the area were routing for Poland, Finland and Germany. Sheffield’s Eurovision party has certainly begun.

    Eurovision fever has hit Sheffield City Centre ahead of the song contest tonight.Eurovision fever has hit Sheffield City Centre ahead of the song contest tonight.
    Food, music and fun is available late into the night as fans enjoy the Eurovision song contest.Food, music and fun is available late into the night as fans enjoy the Eurovision song contest.
