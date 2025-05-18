The good, the bad and the ugly from the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Austria are waking up this morning celebrating their victory at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Wasted Love by JJ won this year’s competition, despite a nail-biting finale to this year’s competition.

Culture and Tickets writer Benjamin Jackson watched the event and looks at the highs, lows and some of the problems from this year’s contest.

Well – that was an interesting Eurovision Song Contest that took place overnight, wasn't it?

As the dust finally settles and Austria’s JJ celebrates their victory after the nail-biting conclusion of the event, questions are now being raised about some of the public vote results, which seemed to deviate significantly from many predictions.

The unpredictability, however, began during the jury vote, where, unlike in other years, it took several rounds to see a clear leader emerge. The coveted '12 points' were awarded to a wide range of countries, and thankfully, no one received zero points.

Though that's perhaps little comfort for Remember Monday this morning, who, despite their valiant effort, were one of two countries to receive the dreaded 'nul points' last night.

So, as the cold light of the day after Eurovision dawns, here's a look at what I thought was the good, the bad, and the ugly from the 2025 competition.

The good

Remember Monday's Resilience

While the United Kingdom's final score might not have reflected their hopes, Remember Monday should hold their heads high. Securing points from the jury vote is a testament to the quality of their performance and song, What The Hell Just Happened? . In a competition of such high standards, any recognition from the professional juries across Europe is an achievement to be celebrated. They brought their energy and talent to the stage, and that deserves commendation.

Estonia's Electrifying Espresso Macchiato

Tommy Cash's performance of Espresso Macchiato for Estonia was nothing short of a sensation. His unique stage presence and the undeniably catchy, albeit unconventional, nature of the song clearly resonated with both the juries and the public. Finishing in a remarkable third place is a significant achievement and underscores the power of originality and bold artistic choices on the Eurovision stage. The performance was a talking point of the entire contest, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Latvia's Refreshing Authenticity

Tautumeitas representing Latvia perform on stage during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony at St. Jakobshalle on May 17, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. | Getty Images

Tautumeitas' entry for Latvia was a welcome departure from some of the more predictable sounds of Eurovision this year. Their incredible harmonies throughout Bur man laimi offered a breath of fresh air, showcasing a distinct cultural identity and musical style.

In a competition that can sometimes feel homogenous, Latvia's unique sound stood out and provided a memorable moment for those seeking something different - and probably something that will be meme’d throughout the week.

The Electric Atmosphere of St. Jakobshalle

The St. Jakobshalle in Basel was truly alive throughout the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, culminating in a Grand Final that felt like a vibrant music festival. The enthusiastic, packed-out arena amplified every performance, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for both the artists on stage and the millions watching around the world.

The energy of the Swiss crowd undoubtedly contributed to the excitement and spectacle of the event, reinforcing Eurovision's reputation as a truly unique live experience.

The bad

Iceland's Unfulfilled Promise

There was considerable anticipation surrounding Iceland's young representatives and their entry, Róa . However, during the live performance in the Grand Final, the magic sadly didn't quite translate.

Whether due to nerves, technical issues, or simply a performance that didn't connect as strongly as in rehearsals, the final rendition seemed to lack the spark that many had hoped for. It was a disappointing outcome for a promising talent and a song that held potential.

Concerns Over Audience Muting

Throughout Eurovision 2025, from Malta's semi-final performance through to Israel's appearances in the final, there were noticeable instances where the audience noise seemed to be significantly reduced or muted during the broadcast .

This led to speculation among viewers about the reasons behind these apparent interventions. While the exact cause remains unconfirmed, such alterations to the live audio experience can detract from the overall atmosphere and raise questions about the authenticity of the broadcast sound.

The Absence of a Legend

Despite no official confirmation of her involvement, the hope of a surprise appearance by the iconic Céline Dion lingered in the air for many Eurovision fans. Given the contest's history of featuring legendary artists and the anticipation surrounding a potential comeback, her absence from the Grand Final was a palpable disappointment for those who had held onto this dream.

The evening concluded without the anticipated appearance, leaving some viewers feeling that a touch of Eurovision royalty was missing from the spectacle.

The ugly

Harsh Public Verdicts

The public vote in the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final proved to be particularly unforgiving for both the United Kingdom and the host nation, Switzerland. Despite the UK securing some points from the jury, the ‘nul points’ from the public highlighted a significant disconnect between the professional assessment and the wider audiences' preference. Similarly, Switzerland, as the home country, would have undoubtedly hoped for stronger support from the televote, making their low public score a stark disappointment for local fans.

San Marino's Undeserved Fate

San Marino's entry, Tutta l'Italia, featuring Gabry Ponte, was considered by many to be one of the more immediately catchy and radio-friendly songs in this year's competition. Therefore, finishing at the very bottom of the leader board came as a significant surprise and disappointment to many viewers. It highlights the often unpredictable nature of Eurovision voting, where song quality doesn't always guarantee success.

Lingering Political Tensions

The participation of Israel in Eurovision 2025 was a subject of considerable debate and scrutiny leading up to and throughout the contest. Given the current geopolitical climate, Israel's strong performance, ultimately finishing as runner-up, inevitably fuelled further discussion and, at times, divisive rhetoric online and in some media outlets. The narrow margin of their loss only amplified these existing tensions, underscoring the complex intersection of music and politics that often surrounds the Eurovision Song Contest.

Did you watch this year’s Eurovision Song Contest? What were your thoughts from last night’s event, or did you skip the competition this year instead? Let us know your highs and lows from this year’s contest by leaving a comment down below.