Eliot Kennedy: Debut album A Yacht Named Sue performed at Sheffield City Hall

Fans of Dinnington-born singer/songwriter Eliot Kennedy came out to show their support on Friday evening, even though Storm Eunice tried its best to scupper that. Revellers were not left disappointed after a show that had a little bit of everything ensuring a thoroughly enjoyable night was had by all in attendance.

Due to the pandemic, Friday evening was the first opportunity that Kennedy had to perform tracks from his debut album- A Yacht Named Sue- which was released last year.

Boy on a Dolphin frontman John Reilly got things underway with a superb warm up set, including a stunning rendition of Cher’s ‘Believe’- setting the tone perfectly for an evening of sublime vocals, lively dancing and a special celebration.

Kennedy walked on stage to a great reception and started with an acoustic version of the extremely catchy, upbeat song Fragile. This was then swiftly followed by heart-warming hits Human and When Love Breaks Down.

In between each song, Kennedy explained the meaning and story behind them. Giving you a glimpse into his extremely talented writing mind. The next song – ‘Rae’s Diner’- being a prime example with Kennedy telling a hilarious tale about his love of breakfast in a restaurant in Santa Monica.

Other crowd pleasers included the powerful Lionheart and A Love Of Your Own, before Eliot asked his partner, Becky, to come up on stage so that he could serenade her with How Sweet Starts The Day - a song that he wrote solely about her. As the song came to an end, Kennedy got down onto one knee and proposed to Becky, prompting an equally shocked and delighted crowd to give the biggest cheer of the night, as she said “yes!”

Kennedy opened the second half of the show with superb renditions of some of his most notable songs including Say You’ll be there, Picture Of You, Everything Changes and When You’re Gone.

Eliot then traded in the guitar for the keyboard as he welcomed some special guests onto the stage including his 20-year-old son Jack (Artist name Fabian) who sung a couple of catchy hip-hop numbers, one of which, Fe Fi Fo, is being released on 25 February. Like his father, Fabian has a great stage presence and lots of energy. One to keep an eye out for.

Double Brit Award winner Kenny Thomas also featured as he sung three of his hits, including top 10 smash hit, Thinking About Your Love, much to the delight of the Ballroom crowd.

An incredible evening was had by all and despite the weather trying to put a dampener on things, Eliot was determined no one would rain on his parade. I’m wondering now if his next gig will be at his wedding?

