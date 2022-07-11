Eid ul-Adha ('Festival of Sacrifice') is one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar.

And in 2022, Eid ul-Adha has already begun on the warm evening of Saturday 9 July and will soon come to an end on the evening of Wednesday 13 July.

What is Eid-Ul-Adha?

Top of the mosque

Eid ul-Adha celebrates the time when Ibrahim had a dream which he believed was a message from Allah asking him to sacrifice his son Isma'il as an act of obedience to God.

How is Eid-ul-Adha celebrated?

In some countries, Muslims sacrifice a sheep or goat (in Britain the animal is killed at a slaughter house). The meat is shared equally between family, friends and the poor.

This is called ‘Qurbani’ and the rules tied to Qurbani are strict and manifold some of the rules are that only certain animals can be sacrificed, such as sheep, lambs, or camels, the animal must be in good health, It has to be over a certain age and it must be slaughtered in a specific way prescribed by Islamic law (halal).

Eid al-Adha is the second and bigger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam - It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command.

The meat is then to be divided into three equal parts. One portion is donated to those in need, and the second portion is given to friends. The third portion is kept for one’s own consumption, and it typically forms part of the Eid feast enjoyed with family and friends.

How is Eid celebrated?

Eid usually starts with Muslims going to the Mosque for prayers. They dress in their best clothes and thank Allah for all the blessings they have received. It is a time when they visit family and friends. Muslims will also give money to charity so that poor people can celebrate too.

What is Hajj and why is it important?

Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Adha on the last day of the Hajj. The Hajj is pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia. It occurs every year and is the Fifth Pillar of Islam.

All Muslims who are fit and able to travel should make the visit to Makkah at least once in their lives.

During the Hajj the pilgrims perform acts of worship and renew their faith and sense of purpose in the world. They stand before the Ka'bah, a shrine built by Ibrahim, and praise Allah together.