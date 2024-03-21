Echo and the Bunnymen roll back the years at Sheffield City Hall
The Bunnymen, featuring original members, frontman Ian McCulloch, in trademark shades, and stalwart sidekick guitarist Will Sergeant, were ushered onto the stage to Gregorian chants, eerie backdrop and a sea of dry ice, then proceeded to play for two hours from their huge and varied back catalogue.
The tour is loosely based on The Bunnymen’s 1985 Songs To Learn & Sing compilation, including all of the singles the band had released up to that point, starting off with debut Rescue from 1980.
But there’s a whole lot more to please the fans young and old seduced by the Liverpool band’s sound over more than four decades.
Set openers Going Up and All That Jazz from broodingly powerful second album Heaven Up Here plunged me straight back to my early 80s teenage years.
The 80s vibe carried on through the disco-tinged Never Stop and Zimbo, driven on by the fantastic drumming of Simon Finley, replacement for the much missed tour de force Pete de Freitas, who died 35 years ago.
A tecthy run-in between Mac and a less than reverential ‘Baldie’ culminated in him and his mate being thrown out, aptly enough during Show of Strength, another favourite from Heaven Up Here, which opened the second half.
Yes, fans of a certain age can take comfort that there’s a 20-minute interval after 50 minutes, timed to perfection by Eno’s Baby’s On Fire and Television’s Marquee Moon being played over the PA.
(As well as being a fantastic guitarist, Will has always had impeccable musical taste. He also revealed on Twitter that he had met up with Richard Hawley for a pint of Guinness at The Grapes before the gig).
Mac’s voice was kept well lubricated throughout by the hardest working man in rock, Matt, who acts as the frontman’s drinks waiter all night. He must have racked up some steps.
The 64-year-old frontman can still give a whippersnapper like Liam Gallagher a run for his money when it comes to bravado and self belief, introducing ‘greatest song ever written’, The Killing Moon, followed by ‘second best ever’ The Cutter, and ending the night with a a triumphant Ocean Rain.
Nothing Lasts Forever, but the Bunnymen just continue to roll back the years.
Setlist
Going Up
All That Jazz
Flowers
Rescue
Brussels Is Haunted
Never Stop
All My Colours (Zimbo)
Bring On the Dancing Horses
Show of Strength
Over the Wall
Seven Seas
Nothing Lasts Forever / Walk on the Wild Side
Unstoppable Force
Bedbugs and Ballyhoo
The Killing Moon
The Cutter
Encore:
Lips Like Sugar
Ocean Rain