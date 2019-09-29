Doncaster theatre show Work in Progress takes light-hearted look at issues around mental health

How do you feel? What do you think?

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 30th September 2019, 24:00 am
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 24:00 am
Jess Gibson in her show, Work in Progress

Sometimes, everyday questions turn into existential crises for Jess as she struggles to manage her mental health - borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However, through humour and a passion for dance, Jess begins to learn how to feel comfortable with feeling uncomfortable.

Work in Progress is a warm, light-hearted solo show about being Scouse, dancing to Britney Spears and sharing stories of hope.

Jess welcomes you on this journey with her and apologises to her nan for swearing.