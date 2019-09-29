Doncaster theatre show Work in Progress takes light-hearted look at issues around mental health
How do you feel? What do you think?
Monday, 30th September 2019
Monday, 30th September 2019
Sometimes, everyday questions turn into existential crises for Jess as she struggles to manage her mental health - borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression.
However, through humour and a passion for dance, Jess begins to learn how to feel comfortable with feeling uncomfortable.
Work in Progress is a warm, light-hearted solo show about being Scouse, dancing to Britney Spears and sharing stories of hope.
Jess welcomes you on this journey with her and apologises to her nan for swearing.