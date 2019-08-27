Doncaster theatre Cast has a triple date with world-renowned Northern Ballet

Three Short Ballets from Northern Ballet, coming to Cast in Doncaster

Presented in the intimate setting of the Cast theatre, the programme of contrasting and exhilarating short dance pieces comprises The Kingdom of Back by Morgann Runacre-Temple, Powerhouse Rhumba by David Nixon and For an Instant by Amaury Lebrun.

Choreographed by Morgann Runacre-Temple in her first creation for Northern Ballet, The Kingdom of Back presents a personal portrait of Wolfgang Mozart’s elder sister and musical genius in her own right, Nannerl Mozart.

Both humorous and moving, The Kingdom of Back offers a different lens on the world of the Mozart family.

Drawing inspiration from the family’s letters, the piece explores the complex relationship between Leopold Mozart and his two prodigious children.

Returning for the first time since its original creation for Northern Ballet’s 40th anniversary gala a decade ago, Powerhouse Rhumba is choreographed by the company’s artistic director David Nixon.

Showcasing the energy and incredible talent of Northern Ballet’s dancers, Powerhouse Rhumba is described as “a visual feast, full of punch, fusing modern ballet with Latin-American dance and gymnastics in a heart-thumping, music-pumping fiesta”.

Making his choreographic debut with Northern Ballet, award-winning contemporary dance maker Amaury Lebrun presents For an Instant.

A performance of poetry in motion, evoking the fleeting aspects of life and humanity, audiences in Doncaster will be among the first to witness this exciting new collaboration with Northern Ballet’s versatile dancers.

Tickets for Three Short Ballets cost £18.50 and are on sale now.

To book, visit castindoncaster.com or call the box office on 01302 303 959.

The Leeds-based company also makes a highly-anticipated return to Sheffield with its adaptation of Cinderella, the world’s most famous rags to riches fairytale.

Choreographed by David Nixon, who has also designed the opulent costumes, and combining thrilling dance with magic and circus skills, Cinderella will be at the Lyceum Theatre from September 24- 28.

In the story, set in imperial Russia, a tragic end to a perfect summer’s day sees Cinderella with no choice but to accept a desolate life of servitude.

At the mercy of her wicked Stepmother, Cinderella seeks joy where she can but, after encountering the handsome, carefree Prince skating on a glistening lake of ice, she yearns for another life.

Despite her sadness, Cinderella never forgets to be kind and her generosity is repaid when a chance encounter with a mysterious magician changes her destiny forever.

The ballet is performed to an original score by Philip Feeney, which will be played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.