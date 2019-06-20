Doncaster Dome tribute to pop superstar Michael Jackson
A tribute to Michael Jackson, Michael Starring Ben, heads to Doncaster Dome tjhis Friday on the 10th anniversary year of the King of Pop’s death.
Ben Bowman was just eight years old when he saw his musical hero live in concert.
Some 25 years later, Ben is in demand across the world for his shows.
The show aims to delivers an authentic, lively and powerful re-creation of the controversial superstar’s performances.
Ben said: “I was always enchanted by how people reacted to Michael, the way they screamed and became hysterical. I love that we, as a team, are able to provoke that kind of reaction from a crowd.
“I feel so honoured to have been able to use my talent here on earth to channel Michael's legacy and I will do it for as long as I possibly can in homage to his music making me the person I am today.”
Michael Starring Ben also features the greatest hits of The Jackson 5.