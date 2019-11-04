Diverse artists to showcase unique music traditions in Sheffield this Wednesday

Arsen Petrosyan from Armenia will be performing in Sheffield as part of a two-week UK tour.

Organised by Making Tracks, the concert will showcase unique music traditions from eight musicians representing a range of nationalities including the UK, Turkey, Armenia, Kenya and Estonia.

Established in 2010 by ethnomusicologist Katerina Pavlakis as a travelling season of concerts, Making Tracks is responsible to bring some of the newest and most exciting music from other parts of the world to local settings in partnership with leading venues across the UK.

This year, Making Tracks has set out a new model where a selection of individual emerging musicians from the UK and around the world - Making Track Fellows - are brought together for a 10-day residency and a two-week tour instead of organising separate tours for mostly high-profile artists and bands.

Kaviraj Singh from the UK will be performing in Sheffield as part of a two-week UK tour.

The new model helps provide a platform for adventurous and exceptional artists to showcase their work and build their careers where Making Tracks aims to inspire and empower Fellows to use their music for wider social and environmental benefit.

During the residency, which was held late last month, the musicians came together to create new collaborative works, explore and develop strategies for social and environmental engagement and receive professional development from a team of industry experts.

The group subsequently headed off on a UK tour, showcasing solo performances as well as new collaborative works incubated during the residency.

Merlyn Driver, Director at Making Tracks, said: “We’re really excited to start this new chapter for Making Tracks and bring these incredible musicians to venues throughout the UK.

Barbara Xu from Czech Republic will be performing in Sheffield as part of a two-week UK tour.

“We believe that encounters between the ‘strange’ and the ‘familiar’ have the power to foster greater empathy, tolerance and understanding across social, cultural and geographical divides. "Given the current political climate, projects like Making Tracks - based here in the UK but open to musicians from around the world - are more important than ever.”

Luna Silva, one of the Making Tracks 2019 Fellows added: “I’m really excited about meeting other musicians from completely different backgrounds and sharing our common experiences. My role as a musician is often on my mind, our role in society and how environmentally conscious we can be.”

Making Tracks 2019 will be putting on 10 shows across the UK and will be coming to Sheffield’s Firth Hall on Wednesday as part of University of Sheffield Concerts.