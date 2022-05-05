Disney On Ice presents Dream Big for eight performances over the festive period, continuing a multi-city tour. The show runs from December 15-18, 2022 at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

There are shows at 6.30pm every night plus 10.30am and 2.30pm shows on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18.

The show producers say: “Dream Big features favourite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie and more, highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join your favourite characters for Disney On Ice Dream Big at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on December 15-18, 2022

“Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!”

Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Get exclusive access to first Disney On Ice tickets

Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights.

Join all your favourite characters for Disney On Ice Dream Big at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on December 15-18, 2022

Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets from May 9 at 9am to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on May 13 at 9am. Tickets: www.DisneyOnIce.com

Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer at www.disneyonice.com/#signup and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. The company says it is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all guidelines.