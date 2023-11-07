Dirty Dancing UK Tour Sheffield: How much are tickets, where to get them, and when they go on sale
The 80s classic will be brought to life in concert-form next year
The timeless love story of Baby and Johnny will be brought to life in concert-form next year, as Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour the UK, celebrating the soundtrack that defined a generation.
Audiences will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way on the tour, which will feature a complete screening of the digitally remastered film with music performed live and in sync by bands and singers.
An encore party following the screening will perform the greatest hits.
Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including "(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life".
Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman’s Mountain House.
Intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It becomes a summer she never forgets.
The 13-date tour begins in Brighton in March 2024, before travelling up the UK, through London, Sheffield, and ending in Edinburgh.
On Saturday, March 23, 2024, the show will arrive at Sheffield City Hall, with doors opening from 7.30pm.
Where are tickets available?
All tickets will be available online from Ticketmaster.
When do they go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets are available from Thursday, November 9 at 10am, until the next day when pre-sale closes at 9am.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 10 November, also at 10am.
How much will tickets cost?
Depending on whether you go for stalls, circle or balcony, tickets will cost between £35.50 - £75.95.