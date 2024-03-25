Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I could have stayed at home and watched the film for the millionth time. It would have been easy and the perfect way to spend a Saturday night.

Fans of Dirty Dancing got to watch the film in Sheffield on Saturday night while a live band and singers performed the soundtrack (Photo: Zdenko Hanout)

But when Dirty Dancing in Concert came to Sheffield, I had to check it out. My favourite film and a live band performing the soundtrack - what's not to love?

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And I soon found myself in a packed City Hall full of like-minded Dirty Dancing fans, who, like me, could probably recite the entire film and its soundtrack word for word!

It started off pretty tame. I think some people hadn't quite known what to expect and they settled down quite content to watch the film with the live band and three singers performing the soundtrack in the background.

But that soon changed and a panto-style atmosphere developed as fans of the timeless love story began whooping and booing at certain scenes and singing along and dancing as the live band brought the 80s classic to life.

Certain iconic scenes and phrases brought the house down - "nobody puts Baby in the corner" being one of many"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad