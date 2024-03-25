Dirty Dancing in Concert: Fans had the time of their life in Sheffield
I could have stayed at home and watched the film for the millionth time. It would have been easy and the perfect way to spend a Saturday night.
But when Dirty Dancing in Concert came to Sheffield, I had to check it out. My favourite film and a live band performing the soundtrack - what's not to love?
And I soon found myself in a packed City Hall full of like-minded Dirty Dancing fans, who, like me, could probably recite the entire film and its soundtrack word for word!
It started off pretty tame. I think some people hadn't quite known what to expect and they settled down quite content to watch the film with the live band and three singers performing the soundtrack in the background.
But that soon changed and a panto-style atmosphere developed as fans of the timeless love story began whooping and booing at certain scenes and singing along and dancing as the live band brought the 80s classic to life.
Certain iconic scenes and phrases brought the house down - "nobody puts Baby in the corner" being one of many"
