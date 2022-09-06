Sheffield City Hall will be playing host to many popular stars towards the end of this year and to mark the beginning before the rest of the famous celebrities visit, comes the British singer and actor – David Essex.

So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Essex coming to Sheffield:

Who is David Essex?

David Essex coming to Sheffield on his Nationwide Tour this September

David first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical Godspell and was chosen by enthusiastic US producers for the role of Jesus.

Since then David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success. He has written, recorded, and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide.

He’s also had twenty-three Top 30 singles in Britain alone, including the Grammy nominated ‘Rock On’ award

Where can I buy tickets for the nationwide tour of David Essex?

You can order tickets from The Sheffield City Hall website – But spare no moment as the last few remaining tickets for David Essex are on sale and available via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

Tickets prices vary from the Stardust VIP Package which is £96.55 and normal tickets from £48.80 an £37.55

Where is the venue and when will the show commence?

Sheffield City Hall has been chosen to partake in the nationwide tour ad it has played host to some of the most famous names of the 20th century and today continues to be an exciting entertainment & arts venue as well as providing a home for many local & community events.

And the star, David Essex will come to Sheffield at our beloved City Hall on Saturday 10 September 2022 at 7.30pm

Is there parking at the event?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.