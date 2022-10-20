Dates and venues for Prue Leith's first tour
The legendary Prue Leith is to embark on her firstlive tour Nothing in Moderation next year.
Nothing is off the menu in this frank, revealing and very funny all-new show.
Prue will share a myriad fascinating anecdotes about her life: taking audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge; feeding the rich and famous, cooking for Royalty and even poisoning her clients - all told for the very first time.
In the second half she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, that they’ve always wanted to ask.
Prue Leith said: “I’ve never done a stage show before and at 82 I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life.”
Baking guru Dame Prue Leith is a judge on the world’s biggest baking TV show The Great British Bake Off, quickly becoming a firm favourite with audiences when she joined the show alongside Paul Hollywood in 2017. Before Bake Off, Prue enjoyed great success in her career as a restaurateur, chef, writer and journalist.
In the 1960s and 70s, Prue ran her own catering business and then set up Leith's Food and Wine – which trains professional cooks and amateur chefs. Prue has written multiple cookery books and many features about food for publications including The Guardian. She has appeared on many TV shows including Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules.
PRUE LEITH UK AND IRELAND TOUR DATES 2023
1 February: Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
2 February: Salford, The Lowry
3 February: Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House
4 February: Edinburgh, EICC Pentland
5 February: Glasgow, Theatre Royal
8 February: Northampton, Royal and Derngate
10 February: Poole, Lighthouse Arts Hall
11 February: Guildford, G Live
15 February: Reading, The Hexagon
16 February: Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
17 February: Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal
18 February: Cardiff, St David's Hall
22 February: Bath, The Forum
23 February: Southend, Palace Theatre
25 February: Bexhill on Sea, De La Warr Pavilion
26 February: Brighton, Brighton Dome
28 February: Sheffield, Memorial Hall
1 March: Nottingham, Playhouse
2 March: York, Grand Opera House
5 March: Exeter, Corn Exchange
6 March: Truro Hall for Cornwall
7 March: Yeovil, Octagon Theatre
10 March: Belfast, Belfast Waterfront
11 March: Dublin, Olympia Theatre
12 March: Birmingham, The Alexandra
15 March: Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
16 March: Chester, Storyhouse
17 March: Leicester, De Montfort Hall
19 March: Norwich, Theatre Royal
21 March: Oxford, New Theatre
23 March: Basingstoke, The Anvil
24 March: Cambridge, Corn Exchange
25 March: Ipswich, Regent Theatre
6 April: London, London Palladium
Tickets: Mickperrin.com