The Manchester band call into the city’s O2 Academy on Tuesday 26 November, a relatively intimate venue for a group who play two massive arena dates just weeks later.

The show serves as a warm-up for those dates - they play London Olympia on 30 November and Manchester Arena on 14 December - and the band will be heading up the M1 for a date in Carlisle the following night.

Expect plenty of hits from the band’s nearly 15-year long career, as well as tracks from their upcoming sixth studio album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ due for release in January.

Liam Fray of Courteeners performs during the 'We Are Manchester' benefit concert at Manchester Arena in 2017

The album follows 2016’s gold selling album ‘Mapping The Rendezvous’ and the band’s biggest ever headline show at Manchester’s Heaton Park this summer — a show that sold out all 50,000 tickets in just three hours.

The band’s most confident and consistent record to date, ‘More. Again. Forever.’ features ten new tracks that are guaranteed to cement their place as one of the country’s biggest and best-loved bands.

Two tracks from the album - ‘Heavy Jacket’ and the title track - are available digitally now.

What songs will they play?

It’s not known what songs Courteeners will play at the Sheffield gig, although we can safely assume hits like ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ and ‘Cavorting’ will get an airing.

According to setlist.fm, the band’s ‘average’ setlist for 2019 looks like this:

Are You in Love With a Notion?

No One Will Ever Replace Us

Summer

Cavorting

Take Over the World

Bide Your Time

The Opener

Small Bones

Van der Graaff

Lose Control

The 17th

Modern Love

Hanging Off Your Cloud

Encore:

Heavy Jacket

Not Nineteen Forever

What Took You So Long?

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the Sheffield gig are available through See Tickets, and are priced at £33.27 (including booking fees) for general admission.

For an extra £8, you can opt for a CD bundle ticket, which includes a copy of ‘More. Again. Forever.’ and costs £41.27.

Your album will be shipped separately to your ticket order after the release date of the 17 January.