Countdown to the Nidderdale One-Act Festival at Knaresborough's Frazer Theatre

Few theatre events outside the Nidderdale One-Act Festival provide local theatre lovers with quite the same opportunity to take in varied repertoire over such a short and concentrated period of time.

Left, Mark Fuller, of Woodlands Drama Group, receiving the special trophy for acting last year

This year’s event at the Frazer Theatre later this month promises to be no exception.

The festival celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and will be held at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough, on Thursday March 9 and Saturday March 11, daily at 7.30pm.

Unusually, drama groups from outside the immediate area dominate the event and all will make their debuts at the Frazer.

Allerton Players will perform Family History by Deborah Hugill on the Thursday.

The Sedgefield Players, who have a splendid festival pedigree, will perform Survive the Night and Lady of the Sea, both by their playwright-in-residence Lucy Atkinson on the Saturday.

Richmond Amateur Dramatic Society will perform The Form by NF Simpson also on the Saturday.

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society is the sole local group able to fly the flag at the festival.

This year marks a new chapter for the group as members have been able to rehearse in their own home, Pateley Playhouse, one of the cultural jewels of Nidderdale, for the first time since its renovation.

The society will perform the short play Rude Awakenings by Nicholas Ridley. It is a charming vignette of village hall politics and personality clashes.

The Little Gissing Art Group subject themselves to the judgment of an esteemed London art critic. Cory Juras, an American with a wealth of stage direction experience and creative vision, will direct the play which will be performed on the Thursday.

Tickets via the festival box office on 01423 712240.

