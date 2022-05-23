The actress, best known for playing Corrie’s Cilla Battersby, has also enjoyed a successful stage career, with roles in musicals as varied as White Christmas, Oh What a Lovely War, Big: The Musical and several pantomime appearances, including at Sheffield’s Lyceum.

She will appear this summer in A Night at the Musicals, a special event in support of South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity, Roundabout.

Joining her on stage will be another experienced musical star, Chris Warner Drake, whose credits range from Mamma Mia to Chicago, Hairspray and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corrie's Wendi Peters heading line-up at Crucible Theatre for one of the world's best loved musicals in support of Roundabout.

Once again, the show will feature a lineup of some of the region’s top musical theatre talent, on stage with Wendi and Chris, for what promises to be an unforgettable night of song.

The show comes to the Crucible’s stage on Tuesday, July 12, and tickets are available now.

“Following the enormous success of our Musical Theatre Drive In at Meadowhall in the summer of 2021, we are delighted to launch this great new event,” said Roundabout’s events fundraiser, Emily Bush.

“A Night at the Musicals will bring you the top hits from the West End, Broadway and film in one incredible concert, making the most of South Yorkshire’s great performing talent.

“We are particularly excited that Wendi and Chris are joining us for what we are sure will be a stunning night of super entertainment and a fantastic showcase for some of our finest local voices.”