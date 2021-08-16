Concert promoter for Arctic Monkeys, Billie Eilish and Stormzy unveils plans for a new Sheffield music festival

Tramlines in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, one of the first UK music festivals to return this year, was hailed as a huge success

In their application, SJM Concerts - who work with the Arctic Monkeys and other big names including Billie Eilish and Stormzy - asked to be licensed for a maximum of three days between May and September in either 2023 or 2024.

The working title of the event is ‘City of Sheffield Music, Interaction and Culture’, COSMIC, and specific dates of 2nd and 3rd of June 2023 were proposed.

SMJ said there would be up to 39,999 attendees each day plus staff and contractors and stated that live music would take place between 4pm and 10.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application is due to be discussed and decided on by Sheffield Council's licensing committee tomorrow following three objections.

One objector, Simon Benton, said: “Hillsborough is a large residential area and it is not fit to host large music events, the disruption and noise it would cause as well as the loss of public space for a significant amount of time makes it unacceptable in my opinion. Sheffield has enough designated venues to hold these sorts of things without having to use residential areas. Hillsborough Park has houses so close to it people have reported windows shaking when Tramlines is on, to put the local people through this more than once a year is not acceptable.”

Julie Birch, another objector, said: “I accept that the park hosts certain events but another intrusive pop concert is completely over-the-top.”

Eamon Ward also objected on behalf of Hillsborough Green Party and suggested a number of conditions to be met if the application was granted including agreed dates and that it is not held within one month either side of the period when Tramlines restricts full access to the park.

Matt Proctor, licensing officer at the council, said in a report that SJM had agreed to a number of conditions to prevent things such as disruption to local residents and crime and ensure safety for the public.