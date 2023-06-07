Here’s everything you need to know about the Come From Away musical in Sheffield next year.

Award-winning West End musical, Come From Away has announced its UK tour next summer, which includes a two-week stop in Sheffield. The tour will begin its year-long tour by visiting a few major locations across the country, starting in Leicester on March 1 and ending in Salford on December 3.

Come From Away , winner of the global ‘Best New Musical’ award, tells the extraordinary true-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada in the aftermath of 9/11, and the little Newfoundland community that welcomed these ‘come from aways’ into their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first female American Airlines captain, the quick-thinking town mayor, the mother of a New York firefighter, and the eager local news reporter are just a few of the many real characters caught at the beginning of the moment that changed the course of history, and whose stories became a true celebration of hope, humanity, and unity.

Most Popular

The international hit musical has had sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour, and it comes straight from the West End, where it had over 1000 performances and played to over 850,000 people at the Phoenix Theatre.

When is the Come From Away musical coming to Sheffield?

Come From Away musical is coming to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from July 9 to July 20. Tickets can now be purchased from the official website . However, not all areas have released the ticket details.

Come From Away musical - full list of UK tour

March 1 - March 9 - Leicester, Curve Theatre

March 12 - March 23 - Liverpool, Empire Theatre

April 2 - April 6 - Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre

April 9 - April 13 - Plymouth, Theatre Royal

April 16 - April 20 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

April 23 - April 27 - Oxford, New Theatre

April 30 - May 11 - Leeds, Grand Theatre

May 21 - June 1 - Birmingham, Hippodrome

June 4 - June 8 - Hull, New Theatre

June 25 - June 29 - Belfast, Grand Opera House

July 2 - July 6 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre

July 9 - July 20 - Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

August 6 - August 17 - Newcastle, Theatre Royal

August 20 - August 31 - Bristol, Hippodrome

September 10 - September 14 - Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

September 17 - September 21 - Edinburgh, Playhouse

September 24 - September 28 - Glasgow, Kings Theatre

October 1 - October 5 - Nottingham, Theatre Royal

October 8 - October 12 - Wimbledon, New Theatre

October 15 - October 26 - Norwich, Theatre Royal

November 5 - November 9 - Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

November 26 - November 30 - Milton Keynes Theatre

December 3 - January 5 - Salford, Lowry