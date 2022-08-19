Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following eight triumphant years, Collabro – the world’s most popular musical theatre vocal group, have announced their farewell tour and will be coming to Sheffield.

And Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J. Redgrave invite their fans across the country to come along and celebrate with them.

Who is Collabro?

Collabro - The farewell tour

Collabro's international fame has grown since winning Britain's Got Talent in 2014.

Collabro have gone from strength to strength, with two million record sales, six top-selling albums, five sell-out UK tours, and headline slots at the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall.

What can we expect on The Farewell Tour?

The previously announced 'Christmas is Here' tour has been renamed 'The Farewell Tour,' and audiences can expect to hear stunning renditions of a variety of Collabro musical theatre classics, covers, and Christmas songs.

From 'Stars' to 'Lighthouse,' Collabro, the show will showcase their pitch-perfect harmonies and serve as a poignant reminder of the joy of bringing everyone back together for the Christmas season.

The Farewell Tour will also follow Collabro’s new seventh studio album Be Still My Soul that will be released on 7 October.

When will the tour begin and end?

The group will open on Tuesday 29 November before heading to Carlisle, Plymouth, Newcastle, Manchester, Blackpool, Edinburgh, London, Birmingham, Bath.

And The Farewell Tour will then close on Friday 16 December 2022 at Portsmouth Guildhall.

This will be the ultimate night for all Collabro fans, and the perfect way to say ‘farewell’ to one of the world’s most loved musical theatre vocal groups.

Where will the event take place in Sheffield?

The event will take place at the popular Sheffield City Hall, in the heart of the city on Tuesday, 29 November 2022 at 7.30pm.

How can I get Tickets?

Tickets are currently priced from £30.10, £36.05 and £41.35