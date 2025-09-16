Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G to headline US festival - full list of acts
- Coachella have revealed its line-up for their 2026 event overnight.
- The festival is set to be headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.
- Elsewhere, a large contingent of UK acts are set to perform, including Central Cee and CMAT
Coachella, one of the biggest and influential music festivals in the world, have released its now iconic poster announcing their line-up for their 2026 event - and the line-up is once again incredibly eclectic.
After stunning audiences during her performance at BST Hyde Park earlier in the year, Coachella organisers have picked Sabrina Carpenter, fresh from the release of her latest album ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ as the Friday headliner, while Justin Bieber and Karol G are set to headline the Saturday and Sunday at the festival respectively.
Other notable inclusions that have been confirmed include Interpol, Black Flag, The Strokes, Addison Rae and The Rapture, to name a mere few.
There is also a strong British presence at the festival next year, with 16 acts (by our count) heading to the Empire Polo Club in April, with the likes of Disclosure, Central Cee, Wet Leg, Lambrini Girls, Little Simz, FKA Twigs and CMAT among the names that have found their way onto the poster.
Here’s the full line-up, according to Coachella’s official poster, along with how you can make an attempt to get tickets for next year’s event.
Coachella 2026 - full list of confirmed acts
Friday
- Sabrina Carpenter
- the XX
- Nine Inch Noize
- Disclosure
- Turnstile
- Ethel Cain
- Dijon
- Teddy Swims
- KATSEY
- Devo
- Sexyy Red
- Central Cee
- Foster the People
- Levity
- Blood Orange
- Moby
- Marlon Hoffstac
- Lykke Li
- fakemink.
- Gordo
- Creepy Nuts
- Joyce Manor
- BINI.
- Kettama.
- Groove Armada
- Joost
- HUGE
- CMAT
- Slayyyter
- Prospa
- Hot Mulligan
- Hamdi
- Fleshwater.
- Max Styler
- Wednesday
- Dabeull
- The Two Lip
- Ninajirachi
- Max Dean x Luke Dean
- Cachirula & Loojan
- Jessica Brankka
- Chloé Caillet x Rossi
- .Arodes
- NewDad
- Carolina Durante
- flowerovlove
- Febuary
- Bob Baker Marionettes.
- Youna
- Sahar Z
Saturday
- Justin Bieber
- The Strokes
- GIVEON
- Addison Rae
- Labrinth
- SOMBR
- David Byrne
- Interpol
- Alex G
- Solomun
- Swae Lee
- Taemin Pink
- Pantheress
- Royel Otis
- REZZ
- Fujii Kaze
- Adriatique
- Davido
- Boys Noize
- Bedouin
- Ceremony
- 54 Ultra
- Noga Erez
- Ben Sterling
- Blondshell
- Lambrini Girls
- Ecca Vandal
- Mind Enterprises
- Geese
- rusowsky
- ¥ØUSUKE ¥UKIMATSU
- Green Velvet x AYYBO
- Luísa Sonza
- ZULAN
- Los Hermanos Flores
- Freak Slug
- SOSA
- Mahmut Orhan
- Riordan
- Die Spitz
- WHATMORE
- GENESI
- Yamagucci
Sunday
- Karol G
- Young Thug
- Kaskade
- BIGBANG
- Laufey
- Major Lazer
- Iggy Pop
- FKA twigs
- Wet Leg
- Clipse
- Subtronics
- Little Simz
- Mochakk
- Duke Dumont
- Worship
- Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer
- Holly Humberstone
- Gigi Perez
- The Rapture
- Suicidal Tendencies
- BUNT.
- French Police
- Black Flag
- Oklou
- Röyksopp
- The Chats
- DRAIN
- Model/Actriz
- COBRAH
- Los Retros
- WhoMadeWho
- Jane Remover
- RØZ
- Glitterer
- Carlita x Josh Baker
- MËSTIZA & friends
- AZZECCA
- LE YORA
- Samia
- Tomora
How can I get tickets to attend Coachella 2026?
Tickets are set to go on sale on September 19, with sign-ups registering for access to either Weekend 1 or Weekend 2 currently available.
For more information or to sign up, head over to the Coachella website from today.
