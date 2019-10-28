Club night sends farewell message to Sheffield as Paris 'closes its doors’

SCENE at Paris has been one of the most popular weekend club nights in Sheffield since launching in November 2014.

Billed as the ‘hottest Saturday night in town’, SCENE is hosted by Organised Chaos at the Carver Street nightclub, playing a mix of house and R’n’B music.

On Saturday, November 2, SCENE will host its ‘final’ party at Paris, stating that the club will be ‘closing its doors for the final time’.

PARIS nightclub - Credit: SWNS

A Scene spokesperson said: “Five years of incredible Saturday night parties at Paris draw to a close on November 2, as Paris closes its doors for the final time.

“To everyone who has partied us on the SCENE at Paris since November 2014, we can't thank you enough.

“We want to see regular faces new and old for one final time in our Saturday home, as we give it the send-off it deserves.

“Don't worry, SCENE will be back. Keep your eyes peeled for announcements coming very soon, but for now, get ready for one serious party this Saturday.”

While there has been no official confirmation from Paris regarding its closure, there are no upcoming events listed on its website.