That is the same night as the Cathedral’s Christmas light show The Beginning opens and the the festival runs until January 2.

During the lights show, the trees are expected to be seen by thousands of people at the city centre Cathedral.

“It’s a very special time of the year in the Cathedral,” said Ben Rossi, development manager.

Tree Festival brings Christmas cheer to Sheffield Cathedral

“Having so many trees in this special place adds to the magic of Christmas. Being able to welcome visitors in person to the festival after last year just makes it even better. There’s still time for more trees to be sponsored. If you are interested please get in touch."

Entry to the festival is free – although the Lightshow is a ticketed event - and visitors will be able to vote for their favourite tree. Afterwards all the trees will be chipped and disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

As well as the trees and lights, the famous Sheffield Steel Nativity will be in the Nave of the Cathedral.

“At Christmas, families come to see the nativity scene and enjoy our Carol Services as part of their celebrations.” says Reverend Canon Keith Farrow Vice Dean and Canon Missioner of the Cathedral.

“These are long established traditions of Christmas at the Cathedral and in recent years we have added to these traditions with the light show and Tree Festival. They are much-loved parts of our events.”

The Christmas Tree Festival is being sponsored by etiCloud and Utilita Energy.

Utilita retail team leader Callum Slavin said: “I love Christmas and it makes sense to support this wonderful event. It gives us the opportunity to connect with the people of Sheffield and the chance to educate people about how to reduce their energy costs this winter while keeping warm.

Simon Tomlinson, director of etiCloud added: “The festival is a wonderful way to bring the community together at a magical time of the year.”