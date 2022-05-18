One of the most iconic bands in British music, The Hollies, have moved their UK tour, originally scheduled for Autumn 2021, to this year in order to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

"‘We felt like this is something no other band gets to do, celebrate six decades together, 60 years of this band and these songs means so much to us and so many others,” says Tony Hicks, the band’s original guitar player.

"We’re incredibly excited performing for everyone on what will be some of the most special shows in the history of The Hollies,” adds the Hollies’ drummer of six decades, Bobby Elliott.

The Hollies will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Celebrated as one of the most influential bands from the 1960s British Invasion era alongside the likes of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, The Hollies have had over 20 world-wide hits, including number one singles in both the US and UK.

They have spent an astonishing 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart, and have been performing continuously since their formation in 1962.

The 60th Anniversary Tour will see them perform their best known hits, including ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’, ‘The Air That I Breathe’, ‘Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)’, ‘Bus Stop’, ‘Carrie-Anne’ and ‘Sorry Suzanne’.

Ahead of their visit to the city, Chris spent some time speaking to founding member Bobby Elliot about how The Hollies came to be, adventures in the industry, a love of home comforts and how he feels about touring today.

Portrait of music group 'The Hollies', March 18th 1964. L-R Eric Haydock (1943 - 2019), Bobby Elliott, Alan Clarke, Tony Hicks and , Graham Nash. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)

Listen and subscribe: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

In 2010, they were inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame for their 'impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll'.

