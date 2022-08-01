Hailing from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, Martyn Scott’s music is infused with clear inspiration from the likes of The Beatles, The Smiths, The Stone Roses, Oasis and other 90s Brit Pop influences. The culmination of each of these artists is very much present throughout his music output to date.

Featuring carefully crafted vocal harmonies and seamlessly blended with skilled guitar playing, Martyn’s music harks back to a time of the yearning, hopeful and music that often ponders and muses over a variety of topics. Speaking of his approach to creating and singing his music, he says that he is focused on delivering thoughtful instrumentation always with ‘the song’ at the heart of all he does. He believes that “if it doesn’t stand up on its own, sang with just an acoustic guitar, then it’s not worth trying to prop it up with production. It will always fall apart.”

First and foremost a guitarist, Martyn is a particularly accomplished musician who is more than capable of picking up most band based instruments, name an instrument and it’s likely that Martyn can play it. He plays all of the instruments in his recordings, even going so far as to record all of the vocal harmonies, riffs, and carefully constructs the layers for all of his songs, recording the material in his humble – but lovingly and comprehensively equipped – home studio. Only once he feels satisfied with having completed all the elements does he then take the completed tracks to the ‘pros’, whereby they can mix and master the production with a polish befitting of any mainstream release.

His musical journey is both expansive, long-winding and a culmination of over 21-years of working on his craft. And it goes without saying that not only does he put his soul into his music but it’s clear to the listener that this is not only a candid but earnest insight into the story being told with every guitar pluck and vocal heard.

The advent of the pandemic afforded Martyn, like many of us, a period of downtime but most importantly an opportunity to really delve into his craft, providing him with time to write, record and self-release an album titled, ‘Maybe Just Maybe’, his first solo endeavour and this has been followed up by the 90s Brit Pop track, ‘Into Love’ and the accompanying song ‘Moving Out’, two guitar heavy affairs that capably showcases his earnest, catchy, and vocally energetic output to date.

He is also planning to get back into gigging locally as he looks to build upon his musical repertoire in front of what will surely be a growing listening audience in the weeks and months to come.

Into Love and Moving Out is out now on all streaming platforms, and you can keep an eye on what’s coming next from Martyn Scott in the not-to-distant future here: https://martynscottmusic.com/home