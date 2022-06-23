Natasha Hemmings has wowed the judges to become Miss England in 2015, launched her music career with an opera album and has just released the Invincible EP a six-song pop treat, next week she performs here at the Sheffield City Hall, as part of Ronan Keating’s – All The Hits national tour.

We delved into some of the themes that are present on her latest album, discussed how Natasha delved into those moments where she felt like an outsider, and where no one could understand what she was doing or trying to achieve, plus a whole heap more in this week’s episode of the Chris Talks Music podcast.

If you asked her to recall a time where music wasn’t present in her life Natasha would be hard-pressed to give you an answer. As an active member in her county and school music scene when she was a child some of her earliest memories are from choirs and performance groups that she was a part of. When she was 14-years-old, she auditioned for the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music where she studied for four years. During her time there she was able to not only develop her technique and understanding of classical and operatic music, she also expanded her repertoire in the exploration of different genres.

Alongside her music, Natasha also pursued a parallel career in beauty pageants and her efforts saw her crowned as Miss England in 2015. She performed at venues across the UK and also in China — where she appeared at the Beauty Crown Theatre in China as a top five finalist in a worldwide streaming beauty pageant.

During this time, Natasha also returned to the Royal National College of Music to study the Popular Music undergraduate degree focussing on song writing and contemporary styles — she ultimately graduated with honours. But that’s not all, Natasha had also found some time to begin working on her debut album which was inspired by her favourite classical musicians. The end result was the album ‘Whispers’, and it was Natasha’s interpretation of classical music with her own lyrics. This was created with input from Grammy Award winner Jose Feliciano, and Clannad vocalist Moya Brennan. This unique and ethereal take on existing tunes caught the ears of some notable people in the music industry which resulted in nationwide tours with The Overtones, and then Russell Watson and Aled Jones.

Natasha Hemmings latest release the Invincible EP is out now and available to purchase digitally and on all streaming platforms.

For her sophomore release, Natasha has taken an even deeper dive within fully immersing herself in both the writing and recording elements of the album — she composed and arranged all but one of the tracks. Described as lush, contemporary, and also as crossover folk music, the album titled Invincible was released in June 2022, and it is an undeniably personal and intimate release. For the first time, Natasha is confronting some uncomfortable episodes in her life, including the mixed blessings of her time in the world of beauty pageants.

“I wanted to tell my story with this new album and each of the songs has been inspired by moments throughout my life. In today’s world everyone is creating a ‘perfect’ version of themselves out on social media and the true person is ‘invisible’. It feels like no one can truly be happy when pretending to be someone else, scared they won’t be liked and accepted for who they are.”

Natasha Hemmings will be performing as part of the Ronan Keating – All The Hits UK tour at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Her latest release the Invincible EP is out now and available to purchase digitally and on all streaming platforms. And her new single, ‘Fight For You’, is out now!

