In today's episode of Chris Talks Music, we speak to The Rosadocs a five-piece indie/alternative band based in Sheffield. The band took some time to talk about their music, upcoming shows, LSD and randomly disappearing heads on Zoom.

But first I had to ask, “why The Rosadocs?”

Keelan: “Er, well it’s a complicated one actually. I think it was originally, y’know, like Doc Martens… red Doc Martens? Kind of like rosa being red as in the red Doc Martens, but it was pretty random and I think Joe just came up with it while he was gorming around washing the pots.” Fair enough… but it does get much deeper than that, promise.

Over the course of the next half an hour we spoke about all sorts, including why they won’t be at Tramlines Festival this year. But they did say that they’re currently on the final shortlist for Y Not Festival – an annual music festival held in Pikehall, Derbyshire. Our talk went further as we discuss the bands evolution over the years, how different influences can be traced through their musical lineage, as well as their staggered release for a recent music project. Plus there’s much more, give it a listen.

The Rosadocs recently released the song These People, you can listen to it on this week’s Chris Talks Music podcast.

The Rosadocs are also one of the acts at performing at the Meadowlands Festival in Nottingham on Friday, June 3, 2022. You can book tickets here: https://visit-nottinghamshire.gigantic.com/gerry-cinnamon-tickets/nottingham-victoria-embankment/2022-06-03-14-00

