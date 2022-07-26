In this episode of Chris Talks Music, we spend a little time with the funkadelic, agitprop reggae-infused, rapper and singer songwriter Billy Rowan as he delves into the deep depths of musical creation, political intrigue, and so much more. Plus we even got to have a sneak preview of the latest single, These Days, which came out on May 27, 2022.

Already rather well-known for the electric atmosphere at their shows, Billy and his band have performed at some of the UK’s best festivals, including Glastonbury, Boomtown Fair, Green Man and The Secret Garden Party, as well as many European festivals. So, it goes without saying that this was certainly a conversation worth your listening time.

Subscribe and listen to the Chris Talks Music Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year the band hit the road as part of their spring UK tour, ahead of the release of their upcoming third album which is set to be released in the coming months. And we spent some time having a good old chat ahead of his thought-provoking and dance-inducing show at The Greystones, Sheffield in April.

Our talk went further still as we discussed the bands evolution over the years, how different influences can be traced through The Undercover Hippy’s musical lineage, and even broached some of the themes that we can expect to hear on their upcoming album. Plus there’s much more, give it a listen.

You can follow The Undercover Hippy here: