Chesterfield venue transformed into Irish bar by band The Wild Murphys
One Night in Dublin comes to Chesterfield when The Wild Murphys set up Murphy’s pub at the Winding Wheel, featuring high-energy Irish music.
The musicians play a mix of traditional and contemporary tunes. Classic tracks include Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.
The seven-piece band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy, “armed with blarney, banter and an accordion”, alongside Trevor Brewis of Jimmy Nail’s band on drums, Tony Davis from Prelude on keyboards and the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball.
One Night in Dublin is at the Winding Whee on Friday, July 19. Tickets: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk