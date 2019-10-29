Chatsworth House lights up Peak sky with fireworks displays celebrating 50th anniversary of Moon landing

Chatsworth has themed its firework nights on November 2 and 3 to celebrate 50 years since the Apollo Moon landing

Two spectacular displays on Saturday and Sunday November 2 and 3 will depict ‘an extraordinary voyage into space.’

The events feature NASA stilt walkers, Electra, the space robot and spectacular Mirror Men.

The fireworks displays will have themed soundtracks with songs about the Moon, stars and all things space.

A bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, an early display for little ones takes place at 7.30pm and a grand finale display is set for 8.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food on sale includes hog roasts, jacket potatoes and churros, plus mulled wine or cider.