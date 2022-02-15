Sheffield branch of the Royal Engineers Association to host charity race night in Base Green

The event will take place at the Centre Point Public house in Jaunty Lane, Base Green on Saturday February 16.

There will be eight races and a £1.50 entry fee will be charged.

The Royal Engineers Association aims to foster a spirit of comradeship and service; maintain awareness of corps traditions; and maintain links between serving and retired members.

Royal Engineers Association

It also provides financial and other assistance to serving and former members of the Corps, their spouses, widows, widowers and dependants who are in need through poverty.

The second charity supported by the event is the Ex-services Home Mess which is based at Farm Road Sports and Social.

Home Mess is an ex-services group offering relaxed and informal help for ex-service personnel to access comradeship and advice in Sheffield, as well as their families.