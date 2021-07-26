Celebrate Yorkshire Day with music played on county’s largest pipe organ
An afternoon of music in celebration of Yorkshire Day will feature Kevin Grunill on the county’s largest theatre pipe organ.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:08 am
He will by playing music by county composers and there will be traditional Yorkshire snacks and cakes, all washed down with Yorkshire Tea.
The event is at the Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, on August 1, starting at 2-30pm. Ticket price is £10.Call 07944 566972 to book or pay on the door. Complimentary masks are provided and the seating is arranged to take social distancing into account.