The stage is set for Warwick Castle to host an extraordinary series of events this summer as RG Live and Merlin Entertainment bring a spectacular four-day concert series to life from July 18 to July 21, 2024.

Beginning at 5:30 pm each evening, guests will be treated to unforgettable nights filled with international artists, legendary music, delectable cuisine, and awe-inspiring shows all set within the perfect medieval setting in the grounds of Warwick Castle.

"We are beyond excited to bring this incredible lineup of events to the historic Warwick Castle," said Owen Kent, RG Director of Live Events.

"From the legendary film scores of Hans Zimmer and John Williams to the electrifying performances by McFly, Ministry of Sound Classical and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, this festival promises to deliver unforgettable experiences in a truly magical setting.

"We're pulling out all the stops to ensure each night is filled with exceptional music, mouth-watering food, and a vibrant atmosphere. Just like Warwick Castle itself, it's going to be a series of events for the history books!"

What to expect

Thursday, July 18: The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams

Kicking off the series is an epic showdown between the legendary film composers Hans Zimmer and John Williams. The London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Inglis and accompanied by the Coro Spezzato Choir, will transport you to cinematic worlds with scores from beloved films such as E.T., Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and many more. As the sun sets, settle in for a magical evening under the stars, culminating in a breathtaking firework finale. Bring your own picnic or indulge in the delectable offerings from our open-air bars and street food stalls. For family packages and exclusive deals visit: https://t.ly/TOZil

Friday, July 19: McFly / The Hoosiers

Celebrate 21 years of McFly with a special anniversary concert. Fresh off their sold-out O2 Arena shows, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd will take the stage to perform their greatest hits and fan favorites including All About You, Obviously, That Girl and Shine a Light. With support from The Hoosiers, the evening promises to be a joyous celebration for pop fans.

Saturday, July 20: Ministry of Sound Classical

Experience the ultimate dance music event with the Ministry of Sound Classical. Following a series of sold-out shows, this iconic event comes to Warwick Castle, featuring classic dance tracks re-orchestrated and brought to life by the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra and sensational vocalists. Expect an electrifying laser light production and unforgettable performances of hits including Hey Boy Hey Girl, Sunchyme, Insomnia, and Right Here, Right Now. Special Guest DJ duo Sigma will also be spinning the decks.

Sunday, July 21: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds / Johnny Marr / The Waeve

Closing the series is a monumental performance by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Fresh from a globe-spanning tour, the Oasis founder will treat fans to classic hits and tracks from his critically acclaimed 2023 album ‘Council Skies’. Joining him are legendary Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr and The Waeve, featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon and ex-Pipette Rose Elinor Dougall. This final night promises an incredible end to an extraordinary series.

Travel and Tickets

Concert-goers are encouraged to travel by train, with special services available. Full train times can be found https://www.warwick-castle.com. Make sure to arrive in time to enjoy the whole evening’s entertainment. Tickets are still available, but hurry, as only a few remain for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and McFly.

Gastronomic Delights

Enhance your concert experience with a range of delicious food and drink offerings from local artisan producers. Enjoy Mexican tacos, pulled pork sliders, Malaysian rice bowls, vegan hot dogs, loaded fries, fish & chips, crepes and more.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy world-class entertainment live on stage in the enchanting setting of Warwick Castle.

Secure your tickets now before they're gone and prepare to enjoy four unforgettable summer nights!

Book Now - Warwickcastlelive.co.uk