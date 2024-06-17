Cake and great music for The Brigantes Orchestra birthday celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cake and great music…that surely has to be the best way to enjoy an important birthday.

There were cupcakes for both musicians and audience members as The Brigantes Orchestra celebrated its fifth anniversary with a concert of pieces by Copland, Mozart and Dvorak at Sheffield Cathedral.

The Brigantes Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Quentin Clare and sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, is the city’s professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

“We are delighted that, as we reach this milestone birthday, we are attracting a growing and loyal audience,” said Quentin.

Brigantes founder and conductor Quentin Clare

“The Brigantes is made up of the best professional musicians from Sheffield and its environs and we are extremely fortunate to have a venue as beautiful as Sheffield Cathedral in which to present every programme.

“Our aim is to bring high quality orchestral music to the city and to engage new audiences who would not otherwise visit the classical concert hall.

“This includes a growing population of young musicians in Sheffield’s schools.”

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra visit thebrigantes.uk or to make enquiries about the orchestra’s membership programme or become a Brigantes volunteer email: [email protected]