Buxton Opera House setting for Gilbert and Sullivan celebration
The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival is presenting a season of the duo’s popular comic operas at Buxton Opera House from July 24-29.
The event is headlined by the festival’s own National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company, established in 1994.
Their shows include The Mikado on Wednesday, July 24, The Gondoliers the following day and The Yeomen of the Guard on Saturday.
Other companies featured are Trent Opera Company performing Princess Ida on Friday 26 and Charles Court Opera Company on stage with HMS Pinafore the following day.
In addition, there will be a full day-time programme of G&S related Fringe Events – recitals, talks, films – plus a late evening Festival Club. Full details at www.gsfestivals.org