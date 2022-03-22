Burngreave food bank looks for Easter donations

Burngreave Foodbank logo

The Burngreave Foodbank wants donations of gifts to include in food parcels going to young children and families for them to enjoy this Easter

The organisation also continues to need regular donations of long-life and dried foods that are part of each food parcel – such as tinned meat, fish, vegetables, fruit and pulses, as well as long-life fruit juice, UHT milk, dried milk powder, biscuits, cereal and rice.

Pasta, baked beans and toiletries and household items such as toilet paper, washing up liquid and washing powder donations are also welcomed too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adobe Stock Image - Easter eggs

Though the foodbank has volunteers of different faiths and serves all who come to them regardless of their religion, it is run by the Rock Christian Centre and is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the country.

Rachel Snow, from the foodbank said: “For our Christian volunteers Easter is an incredibly important time as it is the foundation of our faith. The message that Jesus showed the world how much he loves us by dying for us, so that we can have a new start in life, is a message of hope for everyone.”

Currently the foodbank has some donations of Easter eggs, which volunteers have already started to give out, along with a children's book about the story of Easter – but they still want more donations of eggs to give one to every child that is referred to them over the Easter period.

Rachel added: “Ultimately we need to see an end to the need for food banks because people have enough to eat, but until this happens, our desire is that everyone coming to us leaves feeling cared for, because that is what food banks are about.

Rachel Snow.

"Our prayer is that the Easter message brings hope to those who are finding things difficult at this time.”