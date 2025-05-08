Brooke Combe announced as Lionel Richie's special guest!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In just under a month, global music icon, Lionel Richie, will be making his return to the UK this summer for a string of huge shows across the country, arriving at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Sunday June 8. Confirmed to join him is rising star Brooke Combe, who will be supporting Richie throughout his UK leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year Brooke released her highly-anticipated debut album ‘Dancing At The Edge Of The World’ via Modern Sky Records, to high acclaim, including a 4 star review from The Daily Mail. Brooke is one of Scotland’s most exciting up and coming artists, having been named Scottish Breakthrough Artist of the Year and awarded Rolling Stone UK’s ‘Play Next’ Award. Alongside multiple One To Watch shortlists by NME, BBC and DORK - Brooke is definitely an artist to keep an eye on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lionel is an advocate for supporting young talent and as soon as he heard of this wonderful new artist, Brooke, he wanted to ensure as many people as possible got to hear her fantastic music by inviting her on his tour this June.

Speaking on the tour, Brooke says "It's a massive honour to support such a legend. I grew up listening to Lionel Richie, so to be asked to support him on his UK Tour is surreal to say the least. To play before him and watch a musical legend every night is going to be very special"

Lionel Richie

‘Say Hello To The Hits’ promises to be a dynamic showcase of Lionel’s greatest hits, unforgettable vocals, and magnetic personality. From pop ballads to upbeat party anthems, Richie’s performances transcend generations, making his shows feel like a musical reunion for all.

​