Sheffield folk can now join Marillion in the city as the rock band performs in front of a live audience following a nine-date UK tour in September 2022.

So, from booking tickets to finding suitable parking, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event taking place in Sheffield.

Who are Marillion?

Marillion will be coming to Sheffield City hall on Tuesday 27 September

Founded in 1979, Marillion have, over the course of 20 studio albums, become one of the most commercially successful progressive rock bands. Marillion embraced the internet for both their commercial approach and to interact with their audience, long before most of their peers.

In 2016, the critically acclaimed and chart-topping album ‘F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R)’ had everyone at the edge of their seats awaiting more and the group are now set to deliver another album on tour.

Where is the venue and what is expected?

The event will take place at Sheffield City Hall, in the heart of the city, on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, at 7pm, and the show will feature the band’s new album, ‘An Hour Before It's Dark’.

It was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios, which also provided the perfect backdrop for the carefully chosen selection of behind-the-scenes footage used in a documentary about the making of the album and a performance of ‘Murder Machines’ from Real World that has been released together with the album.

Where can I buy tickets to see Marillion?

You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website – and you’d better hurry, as tickets are on the verge of selling out.

Ticket prices are set at £49.95 and £55.50.

BOOK TICKETS HERE: Marillion

Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.