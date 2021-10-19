Reigning World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman, will take on his elder brother and Europe’s Strongest Man, Luke Stoltman, in a fierce family feud.

Adam and the Stoltman brothers are part of a cast of 11 strongmen who are set to bring the thrill of strength, power and determination to thousands of fans at the Arena, with tickets now on sale online from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.