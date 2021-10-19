Britain's Strongest Man competition comes to Sheffield'a Utilita Arena - how to get tickets
Two of the world’s strongest men continue their brotherly rivalry at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday (October 23).
Reigning World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman, will take on his elder brother and Europe’s Strongest Man, Luke Stoltman, in a fierce family feud.
The athletes, including current title holder Adam Bishop, will compete to become Britain’s Strongest Man 2021.
Adam and the Stoltman brothers are part of a cast of 11 strongmen who are set to bring the thrill of strength, power and determination to thousands of fans at the Arena, with tickets now on sale online from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.
Here is the rest of the line-up:
Andy Black - Reigning Scotland’s Strongest man
Paul Smith - Second, UK’s Strongest Man
Graham Hicks - 2019 Britain’s Strongest Man
Desmond Gahan - Second, Wales Strongest Man
Pa O'Dwyer - Reigning Ireland’s Strongest Man
Mark Felix - Six-time Britain’s Strongest Man podium finisher
Shane Flowers - Reigning England’s Strongest Man
Sean O'Hagan - World’s Strongest Viking 2020