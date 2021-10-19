Britain's Strongest Man competition comes to Sheffield'a Utilita Arena - how to get tickets

Two of the world’s strongest men continue their brotherly rivalry at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday (October 23).

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:19 pm
Current Britain's Strongest Man Adam Bishop, who will be defending his title in Sheffield, locked out on a big axel deadlift

Reigning World’s Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman, will take on his elder brother and Europe’s Strongest Man, Luke Stoltman, in a fierce family feud.

The athletes, including current title holder Adam Bishop, will compete to become Britain’s Strongest Man 2021.

Adam and the Stoltman brothers are part of a cast of 11 strongmen who are set to bring the thrill of strength, power and determination to thousands of fans at the Arena, with tickets now on sale online from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Here is the rest of the line-up:

Andy Black - Reigning Scotland’s Strongest man

Paul Smith - Second, UK’s Strongest Man

Graham Hicks - 2019 Britain’s Strongest Man

Desmond Gahan - Second, Wales Strongest Man

Pa O'Dwyer - Reigning Ireland’s Strongest Man

Mark Felix - Six-time Britain’s Strongest Man podium finisher

Shane Flowers - Reigning England’s Strongest Man

Sean O'Hagan - World’s Strongest Viking 2020

Sheffield