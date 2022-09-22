The English singer and songwriter will be heading to Sheffield for this special one-off live performance following the release of her new single Fractals.

Her new music arrives just as Orton prepares to hit the road in support of her first LP in six years, Weather Alive, interspersed with a mixture of in-store shows and headline live dates planned over the coming weeks. A full list of her UK dates can be seen below.

The new single, “Fractals" features jazz poet Alabaster dePlume on the swirling saxophone, The Smile drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily and Mercury Prize nominated bassist Tom Herbert of The Invisible.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather Alive both explores upon and expands Beth’s sonic world of emotive music. Initially inspired by the 2020 deaths of the legendary producers Andrew Weatherall and Hal Willner, two of Orton’s most beloved musical compatriots, Beth had this to say of the song, “The track is a beautiful example of the nature of collaboration, where people come in as they are,” she says.

“You’re hearing the first take. I would never have been able to conjure that music without these musicians.”

It has already been noted that the array of released tracks to date have positioned Weather Alive as quite possibly the album of Orton’s esteemed career. One in which which she herself has stated as being a collaboration with the self, Weather Alive is also her first self-produced LP in her nearly 30-year career.

Beth Orton is set to play a one-off in store gig at Bear Tree Records on 25 September for fans who have preordered her new album. Photo credit: Elliot Lee Hazel

Recently Orton was also at the helm of the camera for her self-directed video for “Friday Night” shot in Hydra, Greece. You can revisit the warm Proust-referencing track on the video on this page.

Beth Orton will embark on her first US headlining tour in over five years following her return to live shows on an arena stint with Alanis Morisette earlier this year. Throughout the Autumn, Beth will also play a handful of UK and EU festivals before a headline UK tour through October including a KOKO Camden show on October 9th. But not before making an appearance in Sheffield at the Bear Tree record store on Division Street at 3pm on Sunday, 25 September, 2022.

Alongside her October UK Tour, Beth is also pleased to announce details of five new in-store live dates for September, in addition to her previously announced headline tour. Full details listed below:

Beth Orton Tour Dates

In Store Performances (tickets available now in store):

23 SEPT 2022 / Rough Trade East / London

25 SEPT / Bear Tree / Sheffield

26 SEPT / Assai Records / Edinburgh

28 SEPT / HMV / Nottingham

29 Sept / Truck Store / Oxford

These in-store performances will be followed by a UK tour at the following:

UK Tour:

7 OCT 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2

8 OCT 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew’s Church

9 OCT 2022 / UK / London / KOKO

10 OCT 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre

12 OCT 2022 / UK / Bristol / St. George’s

13 OCT 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand

15 OCT 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall

16 OCT 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

Tickets are available now from the stores in Sheffield, Edinburgh, London, Nottingham and Oxford.

Weather Alive is set to be released on 23 September, 2022. You can pre-order a physical copy of the album from Bear Tree Records: https://beartreerecords.com/ or go in-store to: Bear Tree Records, Units 13-16, The Forum, 127 Devonshire Street, Sheffield, S3 7SB. Its opening hours are 11am-3pm Monday to Saturday.