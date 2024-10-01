Brigantes Orchestra returns for first concert of autumn season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s Brigantes Orchestra launches its 2024/25 season this month with pieces by two giants of the classical world.

The Brigantes Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Quentin Clare and sponsored by Sheffield company Neuronatal, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019.

The orchestra will be at St Marie’s Catholic Cathedral in Sheffield city centre on Friday, October 18, for the first concert of the new season, The Borrowers.

The evening will feature Kurt Weill’s Second Symphony - an effervescent potpourri of Haydn-like classical humour - and Brahms’ Fourth Symphony with its passionate, restless energy and baroque-styled finale.

“This is a programme which sees both great composers writing music nostalgic for the past,” said Quentin.

“The theme for the evening is The Borrowers as both these pieces are inspired by and borrow from very different eras and different styles.”

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and its 2024/25 concert season or to book - tickets cost £5, with no charge for under 16s - visit www.thebrigantes.uk