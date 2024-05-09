Brigantes Orchestra launches major trustee campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s professional orchestra is looking new trustees to help the organisation to strengthen and grow.

Brigantes Orchestra, which was formed and is conducted by Music Director Quentin Clare, has been performing to critical acclaim at venues across the region since 2019 and has its base at Sheffield’s historic cathedral

World-class soloists performing with the orchestra have included internationally acclaimed clarinetist Emma Johnson, Classic FM favourite Zeb Soanes, Dutch rising star Lisa Jacobs and a virtuoso performance by pianist Christopher Devine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With plans well underway for a new season of music to begin in the autumn, the orchestra is expanding its board of trustees to around 12 to represent its growing ambitions for the area.

The Brigantes Orchestra needs new trustees as it plans for expansion

“We launched the Brigantes Orchestra in 2019 to provide more opportunities in our region for professional musicians to play orchestral music,” said Quentin.

“Sheffield has such brilliant professional chamber music and many amateur orchestras, but there was still a gap for its own professional symphony orchestra.

“We want our concerts to be friendly and accessible to those who would not normally attend, and since our launch we have hosted between four and six concerts a year, including schools and family concerts to encourage children to learn how amazing live classical music can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now, though, at a point where we want to expand the board of trustees so the organisation can grow and develop.

“There is so much we want to do, and we want dynamic people to help us deliver our vision.”

With an expanded board of trustees, the orchestra will grow audiences, increase ticket sales, develop a stronger front-of-house team, develop its membership scheme, and do more outreach for those who would not normally attend a concert.

The orchestra is also aiming to develop medium and long-term strategies to widen the range of funding sources and increase turnover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to develop the online presence of the orchestra and look at how we can expand to bring orchestral music to a wider region of South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, and Derbyshire,” Quentin explained.

“We also aim to improve engagement with children and young people to encourage a life-long love of classical music and concert attendance.

“Our trustees should be bring energy, enthusiasm and commitment to their role and broaden the diversity of thinking on our board

“You do not need previous governance experience – we will provide a full induction and training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody interested in joining the Brigantes trustees can find more details in the footer on the Brigantes webpage, or they can email [email protected] or call 07511 571551 before the end of May.

The final Brigantes concert of the current season will be at Sheffield Cathedral on June 15, when the orchestra will play Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto with star soloist Oliver Janes, and Dvorak’s Symphony No 8.