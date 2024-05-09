Brigantes Orchestra launches major trustee campaign
Brigantes Orchestra, which was formed and is conducted by Music Director Quentin Clare, has been performing to critical acclaim at venues across the region since 2019 and has its base at Sheffield’s historic cathedral
World-class soloists performing with the orchestra have included internationally acclaimed clarinetist Emma Johnson, Classic FM favourite Zeb Soanes, Dutch rising star Lisa Jacobs and a virtuoso performance by pianist Christopher Devine.
With plans well underway for a new season of music to begin in the autumn, the orchestra is expanding its board of trustees to around 12 to represent its growing ambitions for the area.
“We launched the Brigantes Orchestra in 2019 to provide more opportunities in our region for professional musicians to play orchestral music,” said Quentin.
“Sheffield has such brilliant professional chamber music and many amateur orchestras, but there was still a gap for its own professional symphony orchestra.
“We want our concerts to be friendly and accessible to those who would not normally attend, and since our launch we have hosted between four and six concerts a year, including schools and family concerts to encourage children to learn how amazing live classical music can be.
“We are now, though, at a point where we want to expand the board of trustees so the organisation can grow and develop.
“There is so much we want to do, and we want dynamic people to help us deliver our vision.”
With an expanded board of trustees, the orchestra will grow audiences, increase ticket sales, develop a stronger front-of-house team, develop its membership scheme, and do more outreach for those who would not normally attend a concert.
The orchestra is also aiming to develop medium and long-term strategies to widen the range of funding sources and increase turnover.
“We want to develop the online presence of the orchestra and look at how we can expand to bring orchestral music to a wider region of South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, and Derbyshire,” Quentin explained.
“We also aim to improve engagement with children and young people to encourage a life-long love of classical music and concert attendance.
“Our trustees should be bring energy, enthusiasm and commitment to their role and broaden the diversity of thinking on our board
“You do not need previous governance experience – we will provide a full induction and training.”
Anybody interested in joining the Brigantes trustees can find more details in the footer on the Brigantes webpage, or they can email [email protected] or call 07511 571551 before the end of May.
The final Brigantes concert of the current season will be at Sheffield Cathedral on June 15, when the orchestra will play Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto with star soloist Oliver Janes, and Dvorak’s Symphony No 8.
To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra visit thebrigantes.uk. To book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-brigantes