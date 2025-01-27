Bradford is officially celebrating its status as the 2025 City of Culture, and what better time for the National Science and Media Museum to re-open after its development?

The £6million refurbishment of the West Yorkshire institution has taken 18 months to be completed, and has now been revealed to the general public - including an impressive feature in the main foyers.

Don’t be alarmed - Feathers McGraw and the Techno Trousers from the classic Wallace and Gromit outing, The Wrong Trousers, are in the safe hands of the museum. The unique model, created exclusively for the museum by Aardman, is set to captivate visitors and offer the perfect selfie opportunity as they enter the museum’s newly designed foyer.

The refurbishments also include renovations to both the Wonderlab and Kodak Gallery, while the legendary work of David Hockney, including his multi-media pieces, are set to grace the museum as part of a special exhibition.

Take a look at our behind-the-scenes photos of the new look National Science and Media Museum and get a feel for the new environment.

Outside the newly refurbished museum The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford. The venue has just reopened after 18 months of renovation work.

The Wrong Trousers, Bradford! The museum introduces a new star attraction as part of its reopening celebrations. A two-meter tall replica of the iconic Techno Trousers from Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers (1993) will take center stage during the reopening event, A Grand Day Out, on Saturday, January 11.

The brand new foyer at the National Science and Media Museum The brand new foyer.