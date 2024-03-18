Bouncing bunnies, cracking eggs and diddy dinosaurs: children's Easter activities at Scarborough Museums and Galleries
Andrew Clay, chief executive of Scarborough Museums and Galleries, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our activities for the Easter holidays.
"Spring is such a lovely time in Scarborough when the days are longer and the weather is warmer. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the Rotunda and Scarborough Art Gallery to enjoy a range of fun activities for all the family.
"So, if you’re here on holiday or are lucky to live in this beautiful town, 'hop' down to your local museum for some seasonal making and crafting."
Easter holiday activities will take place at either the Rotunda Museum or Scarborough Art Gallery from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm.
Wednesday March 27: Scarborough Art Gallery: Hopping Haberdashery: fabric bunnies
Make a fabric rabbit, inspired by the work of local artist Angela Knipe in the current exhibition, Displayful.
Thursday March 28: Rotunda Museum: Hatching Dino Egg Cards. An Easter gift with a difference – collage your own hatching baby dinosaur card to send to a dino fan.
Wednesday April 3: Scarborough Art Gallery: Printed Pet Portraits. Press! Print! Ink! Arrange shapes to create your own perfect pet made entirely out of stamp pads.Thursday April 4 Rotunda Museum: Prehistoric Stained Glass. Make some faux stained glass inspired by SMG’s collection of fossils and dinosaur artefacts.All sessions are suitable for children aged from five to 11 and are drop-in, so no need to book – although at busy times, the museum or gallery staff may limit numbers for the safety and comfort of visitors. Children must always be accompanied by an adult.
All the activities are free, but adults require an annual pass to enter. A pass costs £3 if purchased on or before Sunday March 24 and £5 thereafter. It allows entry to both Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum for one year. Entry to both venues is free for under-18s.
Scarborough Art Gallery and Rotunda Museum are open every Tuesday to Sunday including bank holiday Mondays, daily from 10am to 5pm.