Giant fibreglass and inflatable sculptures emblazoned with witty and intricate digital imagery will feature in a thought-provoking exhibition which opens at Wentworth Woodhouse this Saturday, April 29.

Jason & His Argonauts, a 20-21 Visual Arts Centre Touring Exhibition, is described by acclaimed disabled Yorkshire artist Jason Wilsher-Mills as ‘activism in art form’.

His large-scale, humorous and multi-hued lightbox installations, wall hangings, fibreglass and inflatable sculptures will be displayed on the ground floor and gardens of the Grade I listed stately home, ensuring the exhibition is fully accessible for people with mobility issues.

“I create art which tells the stories of disabled communities,” said Jason.

“For this exhibition I replicated the journey of my ancient Greek namesake, but rather than travel the Mediterranean looking for the fabled Golden Fleece, I looked for disabled people to support and provide with the skills to tell their own stories, which I then integrated into my own work,” said Jason.

The 54-year-old had to leave his art teaching career aged 30 when disabilities caused by a childhood bout of chickenpox suddenly worsened.

He decided to ‘paint his way’ back to supporting his family, but his disability meant he could no longer paint with oils, so he picked up an iPad and learned how to use digital technology to create art.

The Wentworth Woodhouse exhibition will include new works created using digital images of over 30 local people, including members of local organisations supporting people with learning disabilities. They joined in Jason’s digital art workshops at the stately home earlier this year, thanks to funding from Flux Rotherham’s Creative People and Places programme.

Jason will be attending on opening day (April 29) to chat to visitors.. For the first weekend (April 29/30) his 10 metre-long inflatable Changing Places Argonaut sculpture will be on view. It was created to support the Changing Places campaign, which calls on large UK public venues to install fully-accessible toilets, equipped with height-adjustable changing benches and hoists.

Wentworth Woodhouse is backing the campaign by creating a Changing Places building in the grounds which will open this summer.

Jen Booth, the Preservation Trust’s Visitor Operations Manager said: “Jason’s art makes strong statements about disability and inequality. The audiences he represents are among those the Trust strives to connect with and support.”