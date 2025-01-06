Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tours in the United Kingdom helped generate over 7,000 UK jobs, as well as entertaining fans

2024 was a strong year for the UK economy in terms of musical concerts

According to research, over £700m in ticket sales contributed to the economy and local businesses across 2023 and 2024.

But what concerts were responsible for the economic boom last year?

While 2025’s season of music concerts is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in years, 2024 wasn’t anything to sniff at.

It’s a premise the UK economy hopes to replicate this year too: according to viagogo, the UK secondary ticket market was shown to be an important contributor to the local economy, connecting fans from across the globe and supporting 7,736 full time jobs while driving revenue generation in various sectors dependent on the live events industry.

Who was the best-selling musician who toured in the UK in 2024, and by how much did they beat second place by? | Canva/Getty Images

With almost three-quarters of a billion pounds (£733m) contributed to the UK economy between 2023-24, secondary ticketing helped boost turnover to local industries generated by fan spending on hospitality, travel, retail and other sectors connected to live experiences.

But who contributed the most to those figures in 2024? viagogo decided to comb across 12 months worth of data to settle the score once and for all this early into the New Year - who was the most successful live artist in the UK in the past 12 months?

The science part

Fan demand is based on ticket sales data on the viagogo platform collated between 1 January 2024 - 22 November 2024, and the rankings are based on cumulative ticket sales by UK-based fans on viagogo in 2024 as of November 22, 2024.

Who were the best selling artists in 2024, according to ticket buyers?

Taylor Swift topped viagogo’s data on the top selling touring act in the UK in 2024 | Lisa Ferguson

No surprises after the records broken in the lead up to her UK shows, Taylor Swift topped the list in 2024, as her ‘Era’s’ tour stops in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and beyond helped her earn a total of £2bn across all her world tour dates.

Liam Gallagher came in second in the list, with many fans now waiting eagerly for summer to arrive and get the chance to see Oasis perform once again, but Bethan Edwards states that despite coming second, he was behind Swift in terms of ticket sales by 196% - “a massive difference.”

The ever popular Foo Fighters once again showed why they are still one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, coming third in the list, despite the annus horribilis Dave Grohl had towards the end of 2025, with Bruce Springsteen, who is set to once again entertain UK audiences with The E Street Band, coming fourth and pop diva Pink rounding out the top five.

The top 10 best selling touring artists in the UK in 2024

Taylor Swift Liam Gallagher Foo Fighters Bruce Springsteen Pink AC/DC Take That Diljit Dosanjh Olivia Rodrigo Chris Stapleton

Did you attend any of these shows or did you miss out due to their popularity? Are you hoping to catch one of the many shows coming up in 2025? Let us know your thoughts on the year in music ahead by leaving a comment.